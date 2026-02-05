Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia’s leader is going after critics with a vengeance. This could complicate relations with Australia

By Tim Lindsey, Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne
A proposed law against disinformation and foreign propaganda could imperil activists and journalists in Indonesia – and potentially those living abroad.The Conversation


