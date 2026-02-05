Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More GPs will be able to diagnose and treat ADHD – and experts say it’s a positive step

By Daryl Efron, Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics, The University of Melbourne
Nadia Coscini, PhD Candidate, Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The University of Melbourne
Shorter wait times and lower costs. That’s what people with ADHD and their families can expect now Victorian GPs are getting more involved with diagnosis and treatment. But questions remain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Older people in Gaza suffering overlooked health crisis amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid and medicines – new research
~ Indonesia’s leader is going after critics with a vengeance. This could complicate relations with Australia
~ News sites are locking out the Internet Archive to stop AI crawling. Is the ‘open web’ closing?
~ Who is Bad Bunny? Why the biggest music star in the world sings in Puerto Rican Spanish
~ Burkina Faso’s Junta Pulls the Plug on Political Life
~ What is the future of Australia’s embattled writers festivals?
~ This central Auckland cottage tells a remarkable tale of the city’s bicultural history
~ Big tech companies are still failing to tackle child abuse material online
~ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: history, new events and Australian medal chances
~ Digital ghosts: are AI replicas of the dead an innovative medical tool or an ethical nightmare?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter