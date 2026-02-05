Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Older people in Gaza suffering overlooked health crisis amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid and medicines – new research

By Amnesty International
Older people in Gaza are suffering an overlooked physical and mental health crisis amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid and essential medicines and the recent ban on humanitarian organizations, new research by HelpAge International and Amnesty International has revealed. In a health survey by HelpAge International, older people said that food scarcity had caused them […] The post Israel/OPT: Older people in Gaza suffering overlooked health crisis amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid and medicines – new research appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
