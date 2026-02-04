Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso’s Junta Pulls the Plug on Political Life

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso soldiers patrol aboard a pickup truck on the road from Dori to the Goudebo refugee camp, on February 3, 2020. © 2020 OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images On January 29, the junta’s Council of Ministers approved a decree dissolving all political parties in the country and a draft law repealing the legislation governing their operations and financing. The minister of territorial administration, Émile Zerbo, said the action is part of a broader effort to “rebuild the state,” following what the junta describes as “abuses” and “division of citizens”…


© Human Rights Watch -
