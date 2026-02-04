Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is the future of Australia’s embattled writers festivals?

By Alice Grundy, Visiting Fellow, School of Literature, Language and Linguistics, Australian National University
For more than 65 years, book lovers have descended on Adelaide every summer for Australia’s longest running literary festival. That is, until this year, when around 180 invited authors (including me) boycotted Adelaide Writers Week, following the board’s decision to “uninvite” Palestinian-Australian author Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah. The festival was cancelled.

But Abdel-Fattah will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
