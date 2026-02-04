Tolerance.ca
This central Auckland cottage tells a remarkable tale of the city’s bicultural history

By Ahmed Uzair Aziz, PhD Candidate in Māori Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
This story begins with a 160-year-old cottage, sited in a vortex of overlapping histories, and becomes the tale of a city itself.

The green and cream weatherboard house at 18 Wynyard Street is a rare survivor of the old dwellings that once lined this central Auckland lane.

These days it houses the University of Auckland’s James Henare Research Centre, dedicated to empowering Māori in the Te Tai Tokerau region.

But the cottage was originally built in the 1860s to provide housing for married British army officers during the land…The Conversation


