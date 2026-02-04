Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big tech companies are still failing to tackle child abuse material online

By Joel Scanlan, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Law; Academic Co-Lead, CSAM Deterrence Centre, University of Tasmania
A new eSafety report reveals an ongoing gap between what technology can do and what companies are actually doing to tackle child abuse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the future of Australia’s embattled writers festivals?
~ This central Auckland cottage tells a remarkable tale of the city’s bicultural history
~ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: history, new events and Australian medal chances
~ Digital ghosts: are AI replicas of the dead an innovative medical tool or an ethical nightmare?
~ Can One Nation turn its polling hype into seats in parliament? History shows it will struggle
~ Why cheaper power alone isn’t enough to end energy poverty in summer
~ In the Australian outback, we’re listening for nuclear tests – and what we hear matters more than ever
~ AC/DC in surgery and lo-fi beats in the office: what the science says about working to music
~ The ‘hot flush gold rush’: how women feel about being flooded with menopause marketing
~ School breaks make up more than an hour of the day. Should they be considered part of learning?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter