Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: history, new events and Australian medal chances
By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Education and Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Arts and Education, Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
There are eight new events at the Milan Cortina games, and several Australians are right in the mix for a medal.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 4, 2026