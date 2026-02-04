Tolerance.ca
Why cheaper power alone isn’t enough to end energy poverty in summer

By Duygu Yengin, Associate Professor of Economics, Adelaide University
Andrew Taylor, Associate Professor in Demography, Northern Institute, Charles Darwin University
Maneka Jayasinghe, Professor of Economics, Charles Darwin University
Rohan Best, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Australia is an energy superpower. We have abundant natural resources, high average incomes and one of the highest per-capita rates of rooftop solar uptake in the world.

Yet every summer, many households across the country skimp on cooling, fear their next energy bill, or risk disconnection…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
