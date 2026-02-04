Tolerance.ca
The ‘hot flush gold rush’: how women feel about being flooded with menopause marketing

By Samantha Thomas, Professor of Public Health, Deakin University
Martha Hickey, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, The University of Melbourne
Every person with functioning ovaries will eventually experience menopause. While the biology is relatively universal, the experience varies dramatically between individuals and in the same person over time.

Menopause has long been shrouded in stigma and shame but recently burst into mainstream attention. This may have reduced stigma but has also created confusion, as media, celebrity and commercial interests recognise a new marketing opportunity.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
