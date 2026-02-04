Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School breaks make up more than an hour of the day. Should they be considered part of learning?

By Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Education and Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Arts and Education, Charles Sturt University
Most public debate about schooling focuses on what happens inside the classroom – on lessons, tests and academic results.

But students also spend significant time at school outside formal classes. While break times vary between Australian schools, a 2026 study suggests average recess and lunch periods take up about 12-16% of school…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
