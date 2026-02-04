Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Less lethal’ crowd-control weapons still cause harm – 2 physicians explain what they are and their health effects

By Michele Heisler, Professor of Internal Medicine and Health Behavior and Health Equity, University of Michigan
Rohini J. Haar, Assistant Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, University of California, Berkeley
Images and videos from Minneapolis, Chicago and other U.S. cities show masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents in military-style gear pointing weapons at people protesting or observing immigration enforcement actions. These are not typical firearms; they are riot control agents, and they emit cascades of projectiles or plumes of smoke.

In other scenes unfolding in cities across the country,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
