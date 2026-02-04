Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Deepfake abuse is abuse,’ UNICEF warns

New evidence reveals a proliferation of sexualised images of youngsters generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and a dearth of laws to stop it, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does the exodus to UpScrolled signify the end of TikTok?
~ The British public has lost faith in politics – the Peter Mandelson scandal must be a wake-up call for Keir Starmer
~ New Start’s expiration will make the world less safe – even if it doesn’t spark another nuclear arms race
~ What will a rebuilt Gaza look like? The competing visions for the Strip’s future
~ Bruce Springsteen’s Streets of Minneapolis: how digital circulation boosts the impact of a protest song
~ The sale of Russell & Bromley is a symbol of the challenges facing independent heritage brands
~ Winter Olympics: the new video technology that could help power Britain’s skeleton team to gold
~ The unanswered questions in the NHS’s new cancer plan
~ How politics, technology and the environmental crisis turned these movies into horror films in 2026
~ City skylines need an upgrade in the face of climate stress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter