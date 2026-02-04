Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The British public has lost faith in politics – the Peter Mandelson scandal must be a wake-up call for Keir Starmer

By Sam Power, Lecturer in Politics, University of Bristol
Peter Mandelson is under criminal investigation after documents released by the US government appeared to show that he released sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein and his associates while he was a government minister.

He could potentially face charges of misconduct in public office. This is a law, as outlined by Spotlight on Corruption, that more often than not covers offences conducted by serving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Deepfake abuse is abuse,’ UNICEF warns
~ Does the exodus to UpScrolled signify the end of TikTok?
~ New Start’s expiration will make the world less safe – even if it doesn’t spark another nuclear arms race
~ What will a rebuilt Gaza look like? The competing visions for the Strip’s future
~ Bruce Springsteen’s Streets of Minneapolis: how digital circulation boosts the impact of a protest song
~ The sale of Russell & Bromley is a symbol of the challenges facing independent heritage brands
~ Winter Olympics: the new video technology that could help power Britain’s skeleton team to gold
~ The unanswered questions in the NHS’s new cancer plan
~ How politics, technology and the environmental crisis turned these movies into horror films in 2026
~ City skylines need an upgrade in the face of climate stress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter