Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Start’s expiration will make the world less safe – even if it doesn’t spark another nuclear arms race

By Paul van Hooft, Research Leader, Defence and Security, RAND Europe
The New Start nuclear arms control treaty expires on February 4, opening up the way for a period of great power uncertainty and the possibility of a new arms race.

The US-Russian agreement, negotiated in 2010 and extended in 2021, limited the number of deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550, with roughly 3,500 non-deployed warheads in reserve. It was the last of the arms control agreements that were rooted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Deepfake abuse is abuse,’ UNICEF warns
~ Does the exodus to UpScrolled signify the end of TikTok?
~ The British public has lost faith in politics – the Peter Mandelson scandal must be a wake-up call for Keir Starmer
~ What will a rebuilt Gaza look like? The competing visions for the Strip’s future
~ Bruce Springsteen’s Streets of Minneapolis: how digital circulation boosts the impact of a protest song
~ The sale of Russell & Bromley is a symbol of the challenges facing independent heritage brands
~ Winter Olympics: the new video technology that could help power Britain’s skeleton team to gold
~ The unanswered questions in the NHS’s new cancer plan
~ How politics, technology and the environmental crisis turned these movies into horror films in 2026
~ City skylines need an upgrade in the face of climate stress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter