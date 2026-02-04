Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bruce Springsteen’s Streets of Minneapolis: how digital circulation boosts the impact of a protest song

By Adam Behr, Reader in Music, Politics and Society, Newcastle University
The singer’s song about the killings in Minneapolis translates private loss into a collective experience rapidly shared through social media.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
