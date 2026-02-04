Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The unanswered questions in the NHS’s new cancer plan

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
NHS England’s new national cancer plan focuses on catching cancer earlier and treating it faster. The government has also promised to meet all cancer waiting-time targets by 2029. This includes a long-missed target, namely that most patients should start treatment within 62 days of being referred by their GP.

Why does the UK lag behind comparable countries?


Cancer survival in England has improved,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
