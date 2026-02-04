Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities intensify crackdown on Ennahda party leadership in Conspiracy 2 appeal

By Amnesty International
The heavy prison sentences imposed on Rached Ghannouchi and four other Ennahda party leaders mark is the latest blow in the Tunisian authorities’ campaign to crush the opposition party ousted from power by President Kais Said in 2021 as part of their broader crackdown on dissent, Amnesty International said today.    On 2 February, a Tunis appeals court convicted at least 20 individuals including opposition figures handing down prison sentences ranging from three to 35 […] The post Tunisia: Authorities intensify crackdown on Ennahda party leadership in Conspiracy 2 appeal   appeared first…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
