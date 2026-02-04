Trump wants Ukraine to give up the Donbas in return for security guarantees. It could be fatal for Kyiv
By Rod Thornton, Senior Lecturer in International Studies, Defence and Security., King's College London
Marina Miron, Postdoctoral Researcher, War Studies Department, King's College London
There is a major sticking point often overlooked in the ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia currently being held in Abu Dhabi. This relates to the fact that, as part of any agreement, Kyiv is being asked to give up the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
If it does so, it will also be giving up the strategic positions that have prevented major advances by the Russian military for many months now. This is the significant line of defensive…
- Tuesday, February 3rd 2026