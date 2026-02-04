Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medicare is experimenting with having AI review claims – a cost-saving measure that could risk denying needed care

By Grace Mackleby, Research scientist of Health Policy and Economics, University of Southern California
Jeff Marr, Assistant Professor of Health Services, Policy, and Practice, Brown University
The pilot, launched in January 2026 in 6 states, could reduce wasteful spending, but increases provider paperwork and risks patient access to necessary care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Authorities intensify crackdown on Ennahda party leadership in Conspiracy 2 appeal
~ Reclaiming water from contaminated brine can increase water supply and reduce environmental harm
~ An epic border: Finland’s poetic masterpiece, the Kalevala, has roots in 2 cultures and 2 countries
~ Trump wants to shutter the Kennedy Center for 2 years – an arts management professor explains what that portends
~ Philly theaters unite to stage 3 plays by Pulitzer-winning playwright James Ijames
~ ‘Inoculation’ helps people spot political deepfakes, study finds
~ Anti-poverty programmes can change how people see the state and each other
~ Sierra Leoneans who live off the sea don’t trust farmed fish – but wild fish are in decline
~ Grazing and digging put some herbivores at greater risk from toxic elements in soil – new research
~ Zambia’s farmers are working in dangerous heat – how they can protect themselves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter