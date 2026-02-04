Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia’s farmers are working in dangerous heat – how they can protect themselves

By Anayawa Nyambe, Medical Scientist and researcher, University of Zambia
Farming is central to life in Zambia, with about 60% of the country’s labour force relying on rain-fed agriculture for their livelihood or income. Seasonal rains shape planting and harvesting, and temperatures can rise to 40°C. On small farms, men generally manage livestock such as cattle and cash crops like maize,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
