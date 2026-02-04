How to ensure affordable, safe and culturally grounded housing for Indigenous older adults
By Hai Luo, Associate Professor, Faculty of Social Work, University of Manitoba
Laura Funk, Professor of Sociology, University of Manitoba
Malcolm Disbrowe, Graduate Student, University of Manitoba
The Indigenous Seniors Research Committee examined the housing and care needs of Indigenous older adults in Winnipeg, Manitoba. And the evidence suggests a housing crisis that is economic and cultural.
