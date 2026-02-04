Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How our lab is helping develop an Alzheimer’s test that can be done at home

By Eleftheria Kodosaki, Research Fellow in Neuroimmunology, UCL
Sophie Hicks, PhD Candidate in Neurodegeneration & Neuroinflammation, UCL
Imagine diagnosing one of the most challenging neurological diseases with just a quick finger-prick, a few drops of blood and a test sent in the post. This may sound like science fiction, but we are hoping our research could soon help it become a reality.

Our team at the UK Dementia Research Institute’s Biomarker Factory at UCL are part of the global effort working to develop and validate a test for Alzheimer’s disease. We’re…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
