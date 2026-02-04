Tolerance.ca
Bridgerton: why not knowing how to dance could ruin your reputation in Regency Britain

By Hillary Burlock, British Academy Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of History, University of Liverpool
When a silver-clad stranger admits she cannot dance at a masquerade ball in the first episode of Bridgerton’s new season, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is both entertained and mystified.

“A lady who cannot dance? Is this a part of the character you are playing tonight? A silver ingenue?” he asks Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). A lady of the Ton who is unequipped with the vital accomplishments for the “season”? Unthinkable. Today, we are no longer defined by our ability to dance, but in the world of Bridgerton, dance is central to identity and a signifier of social status.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
