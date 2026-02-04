Home ownership is a false promise in Canada
By Nick Revington, Professeur de logement et dynamiques urbaines, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Emory Shaw, Étudiant au doctorat en Études urbaines, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Mathiaz Lazo Mackay, Étudiant à la maîtrise en Études Urbaines, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Canada is expanding programmes to facilitate home ownership. Yet young households are still struggling to buy. Our research reveals why these policies miss the mark.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 4, 2026