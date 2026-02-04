Where are Europe’s oldest people living? What geography tells us about a fragmenting continent
By Florian Bonnet, Démographe et économiste, spécialiste des inégalités territoriales, Ined (Institut national d'études démographiques)
Carlo Giovanni Camarda, Docteur, spécialiste des méthodes de prévision (mortalité, longévité, etc.), Ined (Institut national d'études démographiques)
France Meslé, Démographe, Ined (Institut national d'études démographiques)
Josselin Thuilliez, Economiste, Directeur de recherche au CNRS, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
For over a century and a half, life expectancy has steadily increased in the wealthiest countries. Spectacular climbs in longevity have been noted in the 20th Century, correlating with the slump in infectious illnesses and advances in cardiovascular medicine.
However, for some years now, experts have been obsessing over one question: when is this slick mechanism going to run out of steam? In several western countries, gains in life expectancy have become so slight, they are practically non-existent.
Some researchers see this as a sign that we are heading toward a ‘biological…
- Wednesday, February 4, 2026