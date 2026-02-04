Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is CEO activism threatening democracy?

By Aurélien Feix, Professeur associé, EDHEC Business School
Georg Wernicke, Professeur assistant, HEC Paris Business School
Intervening in the boardroom alone no longer seems to be enough for a good number of CEOs who are becoming increasingly vocal about politics. The most prominent example is Elon Musk, who publicly endorsed Donald Trump during the 2024 US presidential election campaign and later accepted a government role offered to him by the newly elected president. Is Musk an exception, or does his foray into politics reflect a broader trend among CEOs? Could the growing political involvement of business leaders threaten democracy? And could similar dynamics emerge in Europe?

During the 2024 US presidential…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Authorities intensify crackdown on Ennahda party leadership in Conspiracy 2 appeal
~ Reclaiming water from contaminated brine can increase water supply and reduce environmental harm
~ An epic border: Finland’s poetic masterpiece, the Kalevala, has roots in 2 cultures and 2 countries
~ Medicare is experimenting with having AI review claims – a cost-saving measure that could risk denying needed care
~ Trump wants to shutter the Kennedy Center for 2 years – an arts management professor explains what that portends
~ Philly theaters unite to stage 3 plays by Pulitzer-winning playwright James Ijames
~ ‘Inoculation’ helps people spot political deepfakes, study finds
~ Anti-poverty programmes can change how people see the state and each other
~ Sierra Leoneans who live off the sea don’t trust farmed fish – but wild fish are in decline
~ Grazing and digging put some herbivores at greater risk from toxic elements in soil – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter