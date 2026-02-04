CFC replacements cause vast ‘forever chemical’ pollution – new research
By Lucy Hart, PhD Candidate, Environmental Science, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Ryan Hossaini, Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, Lancaster University
When the phaseout of ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) was first agreed in 1987, the world narrowly avoided an environmental catastrophe. However, the replacement of CFCs is causing the pollution of the Earth’s surface with a “forever chemical” that could remain in the environment for centuries.
The chemical trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is a breakdown product of numerous chemicals, including CFC replacement gases used in refrigeration and air conditioning, pharmaceuticals such as gases used in inhalation anaesthesia, pesticides, solvents and other forever…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 4, 2026