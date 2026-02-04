Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CFC replacements cause vast ‘forever chemical’ pollution – new research

By Lucy Hart, PhD Candidate, Environmental Science, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Ryan Hossaini, Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, Lancaster University
When the phaseout of ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) was first agreed in 1987, the world narrowly avoided an environmental catastrophe. However, the replacement of CFCs is causing the pollution of the Earth’s surface with a “forever chemical” that could remain in the environment for centuries.

The chemical trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is a breakdown product of numerous chemicals, including CFC replacement gases used in refrigeration and air conditioning, pharmaceuticals such as gases used in inhalation anaesthesia, pesticides, solvents and other forever…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Authorities intensify crackdown on Ennahda party leadership in Conspiracy 2 appeal
~ Reclaiming water from contaminated brine can increase water supply and reduce environmental harm
~ An epic border: Finland’s poetic masterpiece, the Kalevala, has roots in 2 cultures and 2 countries
~ Medicare is experimenting with having AI review claims – a cost-saving measure that could risk denying needed care
~ Trump wants to shutter the Kennedy Center for 2 years – an arts management professor explains what that portends
~ Philly theaters unite to stage 3 plays by Pulitzer-winning playwright James Ijames
~ ‘Inoculation’ helps people spot political deepfakes, study finds
~ Anti-poverty programmes can change how people see the state and each other
~ Sierra Leoneans who live off the sea don’t trust farmed fish – but wild fish are in decline
~ Grazing and digging put some herbivores at greater risk from toxic elements in soil – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter