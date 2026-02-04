Tolerance.ca
Russia: Authorities seeking to use “extremism” laws as pretext to ban leading LGBTI organizations

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Russian Ministry of Justice's move to seek to ban as "extremist" the leading LGBTI organizations in Russia – Russian LGBT Network and the Saint Petersburg-based group Vykhod (Exit) – Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: "The Russian authorities are once again abusing vague 'extremism' laws to criminalize


© Amnesty International -
