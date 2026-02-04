Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Japan’s upcoming lower house election feels like a race to the bottom

By Jo Carter
As an ethnic Chinese, born and raised in Japan, I see the virtues of reticence and reserve being weaponized to hollow out our democracy, in particular during troubled times.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Authorities seeking to use “extremism” laws as pretext to ban leading LGBTI organizations
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Barnaby Joyce on getting on with Pauline Hanson and One Nation’s rise
~ Japan: New Prime Minister Should Address Rising Xenophobia
~ Pakistan: Suppression of Free Speech, Civil Society
~ North Korea: Unrelenting Repression, Hunger, Inequality
~ Indonesia: Perks for Military, Lawmakers Spark Dissent, Protests
~ Nepal: Protests Over Corruption, Inequality, and Social Media Ban
~ Thailand: Government Backsliding on Rights
~ China: Repression Deepens, Extends Abroad
~ US: Trump Administration’s Pervasive Attacks on Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter