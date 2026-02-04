Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: New Prime Minister Should Address Rising Xenophobia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators take part in a “protest rave” against racism ahead of the upper house election, in Tokyo, Japan, on July 13, 2025.  © 2025 AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File (Bangkok) – Japan’s first woman prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, should promote new legislation prohibiting discrimination based on race, ethnicity, or religion, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.The unprecedented number of migrant workers living and working in Japan, along with record numbers of foreign tourists made immigration and xenophobia core themes of July’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Suppression of Free Speech, Civil Society
~ North Korea: Unrelenting Repression, Hunger, Inequality
~ Indonesia: Perks for Military, Lawmakers Spark Dissent, Protests
~ Nepal: Protests Over Corruption, Inequality, and Social Media Ban
~ Thailand: Government Backsliding on Rights
~ China: Repression Deepens, Extends Abroad
~ US: Trump Administration’s Pervasive Attacks on Rights
~ Australia: Abusive Refugee, Migration Policies Expand
~ Brazil: Revamp Public Security Policies
~ Horn/East Africa: War Crimes, Election Repression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter