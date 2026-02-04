Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Suppression of Free Speech, Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers wade through a flooded area in Thatta Mahla, Jhang district, Pakistan, September 1, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary (Bangkok) – In 2025, Pakistani authorities deployed vague and overbroad laws to intensify their crackdown on media freedom, political opposition, and civil society groups, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.“Pakistani authorities have increased suppression in violation of Pakistan’s international human rights obligations,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Prime Minister Shehbaz…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
