Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Unrelenting Repression, Hunger, Inequality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People take part in a mass rally and demonstration to mark what North Korea calls “the day of struggle against US imperialism” in Sinchon County of South Hwanghae Province, North Korea, June 25, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin (Bangkok) –In 2025, the North Korean government increased surveillance, information controls, and restrictions on market activity despite deepening food insecurity and inequality, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian government, among the world’s most repressive,…


© Human Rights Watch -
