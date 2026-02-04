Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Perks for Military, Lawmakers Spark Dissent, Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists carry posters and wave the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger flag from the anime One Piece during the 873rd Kamisan Action in front of the Merdeka Palace, the Presidential Palace of Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 14, 2025. The flag is widely flown across various regions of Indonesia as a symbol of creative resistance against injustice and political conditions, as well as a call for solidarity ahead of Indonesia's 80th Independence Day. © 2025 Claudio Pramana/NurPhoto via AP (Bangkok) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto adopted policies…


