Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Protests Over Corruption, Inequality, and Social Media Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gen Z United activists demonstrate under the banner “Don't Forget the Blood of Martyrs,” demanding justice for those killed during past movements in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. © 2025 Safal Prakash Shrestha/NurPhoto via AP (Bangkok) – Nepal was rocked by disorder and arson after police killed 19 protesters during the September demonstrations that toppled the government, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. An interim government mandated to conduct fresh elections in March was sworn in under the leadership of former chief justice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Japan: New Prime Minister Should Address Rising Xenophobia
~ Pakistan: Suppression of Free Speech, Civil Society
~ North Korea: Unrelenting Repression, Hunger, Inequality
~ Indonesia: Perks for Military, Lawmakers Spark Dissent, Protests
~ Thailand: Government Backsliding on Rights
~ China: Repression Deepens, Extends Abroad
~ US: Trump Administration’s Pervasive Attacks on Rights
~ Australia: Abusive Refugee, Migration Policies Expand
~ Brazil: Revamp Public Security Policies
~ Horn/East Africa: War Crimes, Election Repression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter