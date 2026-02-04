Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Repression Deepens, Extends Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jimmy Lai is transported by prisoner transport vehicles outside the court in Hong Kong, December 15, 2025.  © 2025 Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images (Bangkok) – The Chinese government intensified its repression across the country in 2025, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. President Xi Jinping mobilized the government to impose strict ideological conformity and loyalty to him and the Chinese Communist Party. Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other communities with distinct identities, including members of unofficial churches, face the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
