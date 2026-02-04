Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Trump Administration’s Pervasive Attacks on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Crowds gather during a No Kings protest on October 18, 2025, in Washington, DC. © 2025 AP Photo/Allison Robbert (Washington, DC) – US President Donald Trump’s second term has been marked by widespread human rights violations and sustained attacks on core pillars of accountable, democratic governance in the country, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. The country has quickly fallen into a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism that impunity for serious abuses will only hasten.In the 529-page World Report 2026, its 36th edition, Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Japan: New Prime Minister Should Address Rising Xenophobia
~ Pakistan: Suppression of Free Speech, Civil Society
~ North Korea: Unrelenting Repression, Hunger, Inequality
~ Indonesia: Perks for Military, Lawmakers Spark Dissent, Protests
~ Nepal: Protests Over Corruption, Inequality, and Social Media Ban
~ Thailand: Government Backsliding on Rights
~ China: Repression Deepens, Extends Abroad
~ Australia: Abusive Refugee, Migration Policies Expand
~ Brazil: Revamp Public Security Policies
~ Horn/East Africa: War Crimes, Election Repression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter