Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Revamp Public Security Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Penha favela residents protest in front of the Guanabara Palace against a deadly police operation that resulted in 122 killings, in Rio de Janeiro, October 29, 2025. © 2025 Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo (São Paulo) – Brazilian authorities should adopt new public security strategies that dismantle criminal organizations and their alleged links with state agents, enhance independent criminal investigations, and spur reforms to make police more effective at upholding the law, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.In the 529-page World Report 2026, its 36th edition, Human Rights…


© Human Rights Watch -

© Human Rights Watch -
