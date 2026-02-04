Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Horn/East Africa: War Crimes, Election Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced families from El-Fasher at a displacement camp in Tawila, Darfur region, Sudan, October 31, 2025. © 2025 Norwegian Refugee Council via AP (Nairobi) – Civilians in Sudan, South Sudan, and Ethiopia are bearing the brunt of abusive armed conflicts in which the warring parties frequently and often deliberately target them, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. Governments across the region have clamped down on already restricted civic and political space around protests and ahead of elections.“Brutal attacks against civilians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
