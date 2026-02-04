Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Africa: Further Crackdowns by Military Juntas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré (R) arrives at an airport in Moscow, Russia on May 8, 2025. © 2025 Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti/Anadolu via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Leaders in several West African countries increased crackdowns on freedoms as they strengthened their hold on power in 2025, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.In Nigeria and the Sahel, Islamist armed groups and government forces and their allies repeatedly attacked civilians and civilian infrastructure at a time when the Sahel juntas have expelled regional and international bodies…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
