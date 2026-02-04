Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Crackdown on Dissent Escalates

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov, Antonina Favorskaya and Artem Kriger, accused of taking part in the activities of an "extremist" organization founded by late opposition politician Alexei Navalny, attend a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, April 15, 2025. © 2025 REUTERS/Yulia Morozova (Brussels, February 4, 2026) – In the fourth year of its full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin further escalated the crackdown on Russian civil society, targeting critics both inside the country and in exile, Human Rights Watch said today in its World…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
