Human Rights Observatory

EU: Rights Failings Undermine Democracy, Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester holds up an EU flag with "help" written on it, during a demonstration in Budapest on May 18, 2025 against a bill empowering the government to sanction civil society organizations and media it deems threats to the country's sovereignty. © 2025 FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images (Brussels, February 4, 2026) – European Union institutions and member states’ failure to prioritize human rights undermines the rule of law, democratic space, and rights protection at home and abroad, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.A focus on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
