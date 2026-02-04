Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Government Targets Main Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People gather outside the Istanbul municipality building in Istanbul, Türkiye, to protest the arrest of mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, March 22, 2025.  © 2025 Human Rights Watch (Istanbul, February 4, 2025) – The Turkish government deepened its assault on the main opposition party during 2025, while at the same time pursuing an end to the four-decade conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026.“The Erdoğan government has spent the past year attempting to remove political opponents and rivals and pursuing a barrage…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Japan: New Prime Minister Should Address Rising Xenophobia
~ Pakistan: Suppression of Free Speech, Civil Society
~ North Korea: Unrelenting Repression, Hunger, Inequality
~ Indonesia: Perks for Military, Lawmakers Spark Dissent, Protests
~ Nepal: Protests Over Corruption, Inequality, and Social Media Ban
~ Thailand: Government Backsliding on Rights
~ China: Repression Deepens, Extends Abroad
~ US: Trump Administration’s Pervasive Attacks on Rights
~ Australia: Abusive Refugee, Migration Policies Expand
~ Brazil: Revamp Public Security Policies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter