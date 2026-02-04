Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Government Repeatedly Undermined Rights in 2025

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People opposing the housing of asylum seekers (front) confront anti-racism group members (back) with police officers forming a line between them in London, UK, on September 13, 2025.  © 2025 Kyodo via AP Images (London, February 4, 2026) – The Labour government in the UK, during its first full year in authority has carried out punitive immigration policies that have emboldened the far right, an authoritarian crackdown on protest rights, and a failure to adequately address an ongoing and worsening cost of living crisis, Human Rights Watch said today in its World…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
