Human Rights Observatory

Central Africa: Civilians at Risk in Eastern Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An M23 fighter guards detained Congolese soldiers at the Stade de l'Unité in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 30, 2025. © 2025 Daniel Buuma/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Abuses against civilians by government forces and armed groups have become rampant in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. The Central African governments of Rwanda, Burundi, Congo, and the Central African Republic have further restricted civil and political rights.“People in Central African countries have faced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
