Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Civilians Perennial Targets of Russian Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl on a swing looks at an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaged by a Russian drone attack that killed 7 people (including children) and injured 23, on August 18, 2025. © 2025 Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images (Kyiv, February 4, 2026) – Civilians in Ukraine experienced serious conflict-related violations over the past year, with more targeted and indiscriminate Russian attacks driving up civilian deaths, injuries, and destruction, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. Millions of Ukrainians remain…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
