Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Trump’s Influence Prompts Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Venezuelan migrant allegedly linked to criminal organizations sits inside a cell at CECOT on March 16, 2025, in Tecoluca, El Salvador. © 2025 Salvadoran Government via Getty Images (Mexico City) – Some Latin American and Caribbean governments are violating rights of noncitizens at the Trump administration’s behest, while others are using Trump’s policies and rhetoric as cover for abuses against their own citizens, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. In the 529-page World Report 2026, its 36th edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
