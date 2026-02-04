Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Southern Africa: Grave Rights Abuses, Impunity Persist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Angola's Rapid Intervention Force faces demonstrators during a protest against the rise in fuel prices and transport costs in Luanda on July 12, 2025. © 2025 JULIO PACHECO NTELA/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Southern African countries committed serious human rights violations throughout 2025, creating vicious cycles of abuse and impunity, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2026. Security forces in Angola, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe used excessive and at times lethal force, and arbitrarily arrested and detained…


© Human Rights Watch -
