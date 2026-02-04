Victoria’s mountain ash forests naturally thin their trees. So why do it with machines?
By Elle Bowd, Research Fellow, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
David Lindenmayer, Distinguished Professor of Ecology, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
There’s a new plan to manage Victoria’s forests. But if it uses machines to ‘thin’ trees this could affect wildlife and increase bushfire risk.
Tuesday, February 3rd 2026