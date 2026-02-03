Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Firefighters face repeat trauma. We learned how to reduce their risk of PTSD

By Meaghan O'Donnell, Professor and Head, Research, Phoenix Australia, Centre for Posttraumatic Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Tracey Varker, Senior Research Fellow, Phoenix Australia, Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
People who work in emergency services, such as firefighters, are more likely than others to develop symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
